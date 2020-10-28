Home Photos National Photos MULTAN: October 28 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at... PhotosNational Photos MULTAN: October 28 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Metro Cash & Carry. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 11:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-28 MULTAN: October 28 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Metro Cash & Carry. APP APP69-28 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi viewing artwork exhibition by school children depicting the plight of Kashmiri Youth arranged on the sidelines of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 28 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting stalls at Metro Cash & Carry. APP MULTAN: October 28 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting stalls at Metro Cash & Carry. APP MULTAN: October 28 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi talking to media persons after inauguration of Metro Cash and Carry at Bosan Road....