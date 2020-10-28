MULTAN: October 28 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Metro Cash & Carry. APP
APP69-28 MULTAN: October 28 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Metro Cash & Carry. APP
APP69-28

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi viewing artwork exhibition by school children depicting the plight of Kashmiri Youth arranged on the sidelines of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR