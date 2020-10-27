Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 27 – Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 27 – Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck addressing to members of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:19 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-27 MULTAN: October 27 - Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck addressing to members of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP63-27 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ease of doing business govt’s foremost priority: PM SIALKOT: October 06 A group photograph of SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar with business community during his visit to Chamber of Commerce.... ISLAMABAD: September 28 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing at a ceremony of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP