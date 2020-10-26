Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 26 – A person holding table while sitting on the... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 26 – A person holding table while sitting on the rear seat of motorcycle. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 10:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-26 MULTAN: October 26 - A person holding table while sitting on the rear seat of motorcycle. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP42-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP... LARKANA: September 07 – A view of over loaded motorcycle rickshaw at Lahori Muhalla Flyover Bridge creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic... HYDERABAD: August 14 A motorcyclist with his children on the way fixing national flag on his motorcycle during Independence Day celebration at Court...