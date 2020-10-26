Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 26 – A health worker administering anti polio drops to... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 26 – A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Cantt Railway Station during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 11:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-26 MULTAN: October 26 - A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Cantt Railway Station during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP44-26 ALSO READ SIALKOT: October 26 Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and DC Zeshan Javaid administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at Government Girls High School. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 26 Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and DC Zeshan Javaid administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio... SARGODHA: October 26 – DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayer Shaikh administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at DHQ. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood LAHORE: July 03 Health worker checking temperature of the residents of sealed area during smart lockdown as a part of precautionary measures to...