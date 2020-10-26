MULTAN: October 26 - A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Cantt Railway Station during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
SIALKOT: October 26  Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and DC Zeshan Javaid administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at Government Girls High School. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

