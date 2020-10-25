Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 25 – Young vendor displays eagle to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 25 – Young vendor displays eagle to attract the customers near Rasheed Abad. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sun, 25 Oct 2020, 11:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-25 MULTAN: October 25 - Young vendor displays eagle to attract the customers near Rasheed Abad. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP26-25 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: August 28 – Labourer busy in giving final touch to an eagle sculpture at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari FAISALABAD,Aug 11:A young vendor displaying national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations- APP photo by Tasawar Abbas LAHORE: July 24 A young vendor displaying wooden logs to be used for chopping meat on the occasion of Eidul Azha. APP Photo...