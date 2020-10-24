Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 7:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-24 MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP34-24 ALSO READ MULTAN: October 24 Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik checking loader rickshaws during distribution of keys to the in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 24 Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik checking loader rickshaws during distribution of keys to the in-charge of Multan Waste... LARKANA: September 07 – A view of over loaded motorcycle rickshaw at Lahori Muhalla Flyover Bridge creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic... HYDERABAD: August 14 A motorcyclist with his children on the way fixing national flag on his motorcycle during Independence Day celebration at Court...