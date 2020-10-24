Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 24 A teacher hand impressions on a banner during... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 24 A teacher hand impressions on a banner during a ceremony for end of polio at Rotary Community School. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 7:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-24 MULTAN: October 24 A teacher hand impressions on a banner during a ceremony for end of polio at Rotary Community School. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP31-24 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Around 39 million children vaccinated in five-day polio immunization drive COAS plants tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, attends polio free Pakistan event HYDERABAD: August 16 A health worker administering polio vaccine drops to a child during anti polio campaign. APP photo by Farhan Khan