Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 22 Labourers busy in polishing on the wooden frame... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 22 Labourers busy in polishing on the wooden frame at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-22 MULTAN: October 22 Labourers busy in polishing on the wooden frame at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP57-22 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BAHAWALPUR: October 02 – Labourers busy in road work in Bahawalpur. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari ISLAMABAD: September 29 – Labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for daily job near Rana Market. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk MULTAN: September 07 Labourers busy in loading vegetable bags on delivery truck for supply to market. APP photo by Safdar Abbas