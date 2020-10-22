Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 22 Farmer busy in spraying pesticide at his farm... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 22 Farmer busy in spraying pesticide at his farm field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-22 MULTAN: October 22 Farmer busy in spraying pesticide at his farm field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP55-22 ALSO READ MULTAN: October 22 Women workers busy in routine work at their farm field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 22 Women workers busy in routine work at their farm field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari HYDERABAD: October 14 A farmer busy in his work in a vegetable field near Bypass. APP photo by Akram Ali SARGODHA: October 12 Farmers collecting tomato in their farm field. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood