MULTAN: October 19 - Artist performing on the stage during a drama titled 'Sanam Main Teri' organized by Arts Council. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP46-19 MULTAN: October 19 - Artist performing on the stage during a drama titled 'Sanam Main Teri' organized by Arts Council. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP46-19

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR