Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 12 Students planting a tree during clean green campaign... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 12 Students planting a tree during clean green campaign in the city at old Bahawalpur road. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Mon, 12 Oct 2020, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-12 MULTAN: October 12 Students planting a tree during clean green campaign in the city at old Bahawalpur road. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP27-12