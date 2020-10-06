MULTAN: October 06 - A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 29 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
A view of the cricket match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 8 Wickets.

