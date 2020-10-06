Home Photos MULTAN: October 06 – A view of the cricket match between Central... PhotosSports Photos MULTAN: October 06 – A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 29 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-06 MULTAN: October 06 - A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 29 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP39-06 ALSO READ MULTAN: October 06 - A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 29 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 06 – A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan... MULTAN: October 06 – A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan... MULTAN: October 06 – A view of the cricket match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan...