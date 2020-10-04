MULTAN: October 04 - A view of the cricket match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Balochistan team won the match by 16 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP28-04 MULTAN: October 04 - A view of the cricket match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Balochistan team won the match by 16 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP28-04

ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 04 - A view of the cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR