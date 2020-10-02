Home Photos MULTAN: October 02 A view of the cricket match between Khyber... PhotosSports MULTAN: October 02 A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 8 wickets. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 11:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-02 MULTAN: October 02 A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team won the match by 8 wickets. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP36-02 ALSO READ National T20 Cup 2nd XI: Punjab by Northern by 7 wickets RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 02 A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket... MULTAN: October 02 A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket... MULTAN: October 02 – A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket...