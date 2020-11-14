Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 14 – A female vendor waiting for customers to sell... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 14 – A female vendor waiting for customers to sell different items at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 5:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-141120 MULTAN: November 14 - A female vendor waiting for customers to sell different items at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP20-141120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 06 – An elderly female vendor displaying plastic bags to attract the customers in front of weekly Tuesday Bazaar at Peshawar More.... LARKANA: July 30 A female vendor displaying bangles to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Eidul Azha at Resham Gali. APP photo... LAHORE: July 26 – Ladies wearing bangles from roadside female vendor. APP photo by Ashraf Ch