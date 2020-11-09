Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 09 – Farmers busy in harvesting rice crop in traditional... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 09 – Farmers busy in harvesting rice crop in traditional way at their field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 11:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-09 MULTAN: November 09 - Farmers busy in harvesting rice crop in traditional way at their field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP27-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: November 07 – Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way in their farm field. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas SARGODHA: November 05 Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way in their field. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood LARKANA: November 04 – A farmer unloading rice crop from tractor trolley at Rice Factory. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar