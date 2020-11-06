Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 06 Labourers busy in collecting rice after drying at... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 06 Labourers busy in collecting rice after drying at field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Fri, 6 Nov 2020, 7:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-06 MULTAN: November 06 Labourers busy in collecting rice after drying at field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP34-06 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October19 – Labourers busy in work at Azadi Chowk. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Rice exporters to provide conducive working environment for agri- children Pakistan to oppose India’s claim of Basmati Rice in EU:Dawood