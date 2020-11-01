Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: November 01 – A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: November 01 – A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with long iron bar towards his destination. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Sun, 1 Nov 2020, 6:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-01 MULTAN: November 01 - A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with long iron bar towards his destination. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP27-01