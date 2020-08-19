MULTAN: August 19 – SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla handing over 4-year old child Musa to his father after his recovery from kidnappers within 48 hours after kidnapping for ransom. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

MULTAN: August 19 - SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla handing over 4-year old child Musa to his father after his recovery from kidnappers within 48 hours after kidnapping for ransom. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP33-19 MULTAN: August 19 - SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla handing over 4-year old child Musa to his father after his recovery from kidnappers within 48 hours after kidnapping for ransom. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP33-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR