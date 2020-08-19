PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: August 19 – SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla handing over 4-year old child Musa to his father after his recovery from kidnappers within 48 hours after kidnapping for ransom. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-19 MULTAN: August 19 - SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla handing over 4-year old child Musa to his father after his recovery from kidnappers within 48 hours after kidnapping for ransom. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP33-19