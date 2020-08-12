PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: August 12 – A young vendor painting the face of a girl with national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-12 MULTAN: August 12 - A young vendor painting the face of a girl with national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP31-12 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem