MULTAN: August 12 – A young vendor painting the face of a girl with national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

MULTAN: August 12 - A young vendor painting the face of a girl with national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP31-12 MULTAN: August 12 - A young vendor painting the face of a girl with national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP31-12

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR