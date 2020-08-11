PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: August 11 – People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a roadside vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri August 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-11 MULTAN: August 11 - People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a roadside vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP31-11 ALSO READ MULTAN: August 11 - A vendor displaying badge containing national flag at Shaheen Market as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri