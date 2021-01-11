Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ms. Zahida Parveen Secretary I&B giving away certificate to the participants during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ms. Zahida Parveen Secretary I&B giving away certificate to the participants during Passing Out Ceremony of 37th Specialized Training Programme STP Domain Specific 30th Mid- Career Management Course (MCMC) Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 9:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-110121 ISLAMABAD: January 11 - Ms. Zahida Parveen Secretary I&B giving away certificate to the participants during Passing Out Ceremony of 37th Specialized Training Programme STP Domain Specific 30th Mid- Career Management Course (MCMC). APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP51-110121 ALSO READ Ms. Zahida Parveen Secretary I&B addressing Passing Out Ceremony of 37th Specialized Training Programme STP Domain Specific 30th Mid- Career Management Course (MCMC) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ms. Zahida Parveen Secretary I&B addressing Passing Out Ceremony of 37th Specialized Training Programme STP Domain Specific 30th Mid- Career Management Course (MCMC) SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the percipients during the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships