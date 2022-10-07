Mr. Xie Guoxiang Minister Counselor and Mr. Zhu Songsong First Secretary of Chinese Embassy presenting Rupees one crore to Chairman National highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Agha in Donation ceremony

APP44-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07– Mr. Xie Guoxiang Minister Counselor and Mr. Zhu Songsong First Secretary of Chinese Embassy presenting Rupees one crore to Chairman National highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Agha in Donation ceremony .APP
Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari at the concluding ceremony of Mid-Court Athletes ATF Championship 14 & Under leg-1 at Pakistan Tennis Federation( PTF) Complex

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a group photo with a group of Spouses of Diplomatic corps at Parliament in Federal Capital

Senator Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani interacting with a group of Spouses of Diplomatic corps at Parliament House Islamabad

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Association Arshad Latif Butt presenting a commemorative shield to anchor person and senior journalist Sohail Warach in the meeting

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani is inspecting the book stall set up in the opening ceremony of 7 days on Shaan-e- Rahmatullah Alamin a part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at the Bahawalpur Museum

CEO and Chairman of Zones Inc. Mr. Firoz Lalji, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud addresses during the Opening Ceremony of International Conference on Productivity Accreditationand Certification APO 60th Anniversary Program in Pakistan organized by National Productivity Organization in Federal Capital

APO Secretary General Dr.Indra Pradana Singawinata addresses at the Opening Ceremony of International Conference on Productivity Accreditation and Certification APO 60th Anniversary Program in Pakistan organized by National Productivity Organization

International wrestler on launching ceremony in Ring Of Pakistan (ROP)

Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day: Barrister Saif

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 45th EPCCI Export Awards Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

