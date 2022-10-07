PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mr. Xie Guoxiang Minister Counselor and Mr. Zhu Songsong First Secretary of Chinese Embassy presenting Rupees one crore to Chairman National highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Agha in Donation ceremony Fri, 7 Oct 2022, 7:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP44-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07– Mr. Xie Guoxiang Minister Counselor and Mr. Zhu Songsong First Secretary of Chinese Embassy presenting Rupees one crore to Chairman National highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Agha in Donation ceremony .APP APP44-071022 ISLAMABAD