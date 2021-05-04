Home Photos General Coverage Photos Mourners touching the Zuljinah during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mourners touching the Zuljinah during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Saddar Road Tue, 4 May 2021, 10:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-040521 HYDERABAD: May 04 Mourners touching the Zuljinah during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Saddar Road. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Pak Army patrolling in the city during Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at court road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul... Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s companion and son-in-law Imam Ali Mourners during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Al-Rahim Shopping Center Road