Mourners during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Al-Rahim Shopping Center Road
APP21-040521 HYDERABAD: May 04  Mourners during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Al-Rahim Shopping Center Road. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR