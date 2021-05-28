Home Photos Feature Photos Motorists at petrol pumps to get fuel whereas Sindh Government announced to...PhotosFeature Photos Motorists at petrol pumps to get fuel whereas Sindh Government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic but allowed petrol pumps, medical and general stores Fri, 28 May 2021, 10:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-280521 KARACHI: May 28 Motorists at petrol pumps to get fuel whereas Sindh Government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic but allowed petrol pumps, medical and general stores. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP54-280521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A deserted look of markets and streets as the Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures... A view of open shops, violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Shahi Bazaar during lockdown as Sindh government has announced to keep... A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Bazaar as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary... Paid Advertisements