Home Photos Feature Photos Motorcyclists pulls a donkey cart on the way at bypass roadPhotosFeature PhotosMotorcyclists pulls a donkey cart on the way at bypass road Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 5:36 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-120321 LARKANA: March 12 – Motorcyclists pulls a donkey cart on the way at bypass road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP07-120321ALSO READ A view of overloaded donkey cart at Railway Station Road, creating hurdles in the smooth flow of trafficRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of overloaded donkey cart at Railway Station Road, creating hurdles in the smooth flow of trafficA donkey driven cart on the way loaded with drums at Makki Shah RoadA vendor trimming hairs of a donkey at Bakapur Road