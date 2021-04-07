Home Photos General Coverage Photos Motorcyclists on their way at Subzi Mandi Road without wearing facemask not... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Motorcyclists on their way at Subzi Mandi Road without wearing facemask not follows the SOPs for COVID-19 Wed, 7 Apr 2021, 8:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-070421 HYDERABAD: April 07 – Motorcyclists on their way at Subzi Mandi Road without wearing facemask not follows the SOPs for COVID-19. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 102 lives, infects 4,004 more people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Passengers sitting in bus without wearing facemask and not follows the SOPs for COVID-19 at Badin Bus Stand NA speaker stresses senior citizen’s vaccination in accordance with NCOC guidelines Transformation of D-8 economies to markets’ needs vital for equal competition: Qureshi