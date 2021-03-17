Home Photos Feature Photos Motorcyclist trying to pass railway tracks while closed railway crossing near Sheikhanwala...PhotosFeature PhotosMotorcyclist trying to pass railway tracks while closed railway crossing near Sheikhanwala may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 4:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-170321 FAISALABAD: March 17 - Motorcyclist trying to pass railway tracks while closed railway crossing near Sheikhanwala may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA motorcyclist crossing rail tracks as a train approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesA view of six members of a family traveling on motorcycle may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesPeople walking and around the rail tracks while a train approaching may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities