Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to needs the attention of concerned authorities at Makki Shah Area

Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to needs the attention of concerned authorities at Makki Shah Area
APP27 -211122 HYDERABAD: November 21 – Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to needs the attention of concerned authorities at Makki Shah Area. APP /AKS /MOS/SSH
Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to needs the attention of concerned authorities at Makki Shah Area
APP27 -211122 HYDERABAD
Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to needs the attention of concerned authorities at Makki Shah Area
APP28 -211122 HYDERABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR