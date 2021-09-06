PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Minister for special Education of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, addressing to ceremony of hoisting the Hilal Istiqlal on the Defense Day of Pakistan at historical fort in the city Mon, 6 Sep 2021, 8:47 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP09-060921 SIALKOT: September 06 Minister for special Education of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, addressing to ceremony of hoisting the Hilal Istiqlal on the Defense Day of Pakistan at historical fort in the city . APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt