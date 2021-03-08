Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away winning trophy to captain during prize distribution ceremony of Volleyball Tournament at Juglote
Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away winning trophy to captain during prize distribution ceremony of Volleyball Tournament at Juglote. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

