Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessing the signing ceremony of grant agreement of COVID-19 Response, Recovery and Resilience in Education Project
APP66-251120 ISLAMABAD: November 25 - Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessing the signing ceremony of grant agreement of COVID-19 Response, Recovery and Resilience in Education Project" with the World Bank at Ministry of Economic Affair. APP
APP66-251120

ALSO READ  Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessing the signing ceremony between the Government of Punjab and Asian Development Bank

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR