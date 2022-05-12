PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Members Sohni Dharti Youth Council lighting candles in front of pictures of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who killed by Israeli troops at Sohni Dharti Youth Council office Thu, 12 May 2022, 10:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP65-120522 HYDERABAD: May 12 Members Sohni Dharti Youth Council lighting candles in front of pictures of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who killed by Israeli troops at Sohni Dharti Youth Council office. APP Photo by Farhan khan APP65-120522 HYDERABAD