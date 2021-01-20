Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar showing application by Hindu family about 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India to submit at Indian High Commission
APP08-200121 ISLAMABAD: January 20 - Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar showing application by Hindu family about 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India to submit at Indian High Commission. APP photo by Saleem Rana

