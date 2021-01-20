Home Photos General Coverage Photos Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar showing application by Hindu family about 11... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar showing application by Hindu family about 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India to submit at Indian High Commission Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 7:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-200121 ISLAMABAD: January 20 - Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar showing application by Hindu family about 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India to submit at Indian High Commission. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Change of disputed region’s demography a war crime: AJK President. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India in front of Foreign Office Change of disputed region’s demography a war crime: AJK President. Jodhpur killings: ‘Pakistan not to inch back in seeking justice for 11 Hindu nationals’