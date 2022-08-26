PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Massive flood warning issue as the level of water extreme high of Khiyali river after heavy downpour causing flash flood wreaks havoc at least 903 deaths and leaving about 50,000 homeless across the country Fri, 26 Aug 2022, 7:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP47-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26 – Massive flood warning issue as the level of water extreme high of Khiyali river after heavy downpour causing flash flood wreaks havoc at least 903 deaths and leaving about 50,000 homeless across the country . APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP47-260822 PESHAWAR: APP48-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26 – A person is passing through flood water while taking a pile of fodder for his livestock on his shoulder. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP49-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26 – A person is shifting his cattle to safe place after flash flood wreaks havoc in Shay Kaly in district Charsadda after heavy downpour causing at least 903 deaths and leaving about 50,000 homeless across the country. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP50-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26 –People gathered at Khiyali Bridge over Khiyali river in district Charsadda after flood warning. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP51-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26 –Homeless flood affected People in Dhagay Kaly with their household itemsunder open sky waiting aid after their houses were swept away in district Charsadda by flash floods causing at least 903 deaths and leaving about 50,000 homeless by downpour across the country.APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP52-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26 Local people vacate their houses and shifting to safe place after massive flood warring issue by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Dhagay Kaly in district Charsadda. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP53-260822 PESHAWAR: August 26-Homeless flood affected People shifting to safe places on their boats in Khiyali River, district Charsadda as flash floods wreak havoc, leaving at least 903 dead, thousands injured and about 50,000 homeless by downpour across the country. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum