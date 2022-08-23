Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha and President PATHWEL Maj. Gen. (R) Suhaib Ahmed sharing the documents of MoU to support the poor patients for Bone Marrow Transplant

APP42-230822 ISLAMABAD: August 23 - Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha and President PATHWEL Maj. Gen. (R) Suhaib Ahmed sharing the documents of MoU to support the poor patients for Bone Marrow Transplant. APP
APP42-230822 ISLAMABAD

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri and Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha meeting in PBM Head Office.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha and head of Qatar Charity, Ameen Abdul Rahman is discussing the Pro-Poor Initiatives, during a meeting

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Amir Fida Paracha in a meeting.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha meeting with former MD PBM, Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha presenting financial assistance cheque to Tariq Mahmood, Security Guard of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha and Patron in Chief Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurrad Khan (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) meeting in PBM Head Office.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha discussing the various initiatives to support the poor people in Balochistan Province during a meeting

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Faisal Karim Kundi presenting flower bouquet to Amir Fida Paracha on assuming the charge as Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal.

Former MPA Zia Ullah Shah presenting flower bouquet to Amir Fida Paracha on assuming charge as Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Turkish Ambassador H.E. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul along with his spouse and Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar in a group photo with the trainees of PBMs Women Empowerment Centre, during a ceremony organized on the eve of International Womens Day

Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Director Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Shoaib Akhtar exchanging the documents of MoU to support the deserving students in FJWU

