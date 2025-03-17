Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, Counsellor Embassy Republic of Turkiye Ms. Yaprak Ece and Country Representative of TiKA in Islamabad, Miss Saliha Tuna in a group photo with the orphan children of PBM’s Pakistan Sweet Homes after sharing Iftaar Meal with them.
