Home Photos Feature Photos Man carrying clothes for selling them to customers at Liaqat Bazaar Quetta PhotosFeature Photos Man carrying clothes for selling them to customers at Liaqat Bazaar Quetta Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Quetta Apr 12 : Man carrying clothes for selling them to customers at Liaqat Bazaar Quetta. Photo By Mohsin Naseer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly vendor selling cotton candy while shuttling at Bari Imam in Federal Capital An elderly vendor selling rings and beads at Bari Imam in Federal Capital Female vendors selling camel milk at a roadside