PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani Chairman presiding over the meeting National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Thu, 22 Sep 2022, 5:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP14-210922 LAHORE: September 22- Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani Chairman presiding over the meeting National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex . APP APP14-210922 LAHORE: APP15-220922 LAHORE: September 22- Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani Chairman presiding over the meeting National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex . APP