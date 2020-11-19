ALSO READ Locally known as Farishton Ka Darbar or Angels tomb over seven centuries old mausoleum of the mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed in Muzaffargarh District near Head Muhammad Wala - a marvel of cut and carved brick work - is in need of immediate preservation before its meticulously designed exterior fades away. It is a square-shaped and roofless single hall, which is among the only two architectural icons from the past with their exteriors decorated with carved brick art. The other one is the mausoleum of Syed Ahmad Kabir situated in Lodhran district, Incharge Archaeology Department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad says. (Match the picture with story titled Carved brick marvel of Sheikh Sadan Shaheed needs immediate preservation already been released)