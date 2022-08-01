PhotosPhoto Feature Life is very tough as an elderly vendor on the way carrying a plastic table, chairs set on his shoulders for selling to earn his bread and butter for his family at Latifabad Mon, 1 Aug 2022, 7:54 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP11-010822 HYDERABAD: August 01- Life is very tough as an elderly vendor on the way carrying a plastic table, chairs set on his shoulders for selling to earn his bread and butter for his family at Latifabad. APP Photo by Farhan khan APP11-010822 HYDERABAD