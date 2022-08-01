Life is very tough as an elderly vendor on the way carrying a plastic table, chairs set on his shoulders for selling to earn his bread and butter for his family at Latifabad

Life is very tough as an elderly vendor on the way carrying a plastic table, chairs set on his shoulders for selling to earn his bread and butter for his family at Latifabad
APP11-010822 HYDERABAD: August 01- Life is very tough as an elderly vendor on the way carrying a plastic table, chairs set on his shoulders for selling to earn his bread and butter for his family at Latifabad. APP Photo by Farhan khan
Life is very tough as an elderly vendor on the way carrying a plastic table, chairs set on his shoulders for selling to earn his bread and butter for his family at Latifabad
APP11-010822 HYDERABAD