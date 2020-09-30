Home Photos National Photos LARKANA: September 30 Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addressing during ground breaking... PhotosNational Photos LARKANA: September 30 Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addressing during ground breaking ceremony of construction of 2-Lane Additional Carriageway Ratodero-Shikarpur Road at Shikarpur Bypass. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 5:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-30 LARKANA: September 30 Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addressing during ground breaking ceremony of construction of 2-Lane Additional Carriageway Ratodero-Shikarpur Road at Shikarpur Bypass. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP22-30 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: September 30 - MPA and ANP Secretary Information Ms. Samar Haroon Bilour addressing a press conference at Press Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 30 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the signing ceremony for award of contracts by Universal Service Fund (USF) for provision... PESHAWAR: September 30 – MPA and ANP Secretary Information Ms. Samar Haroon Bilour addressing a press conference at Press Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar... BAJAUR: September 28 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of Timergara-Khar-Mamad Gat Road in District Bajaur. APP