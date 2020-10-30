LARKANA: October 30  A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP48-30 LARKANA: October 30  A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP48-30

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 30 - A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR