Home Photos General Coverage Photos LARKANA: October 20 – A herd of buffaloes walking freely on the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LARKANA: October 20 – A herd of buffaloes walking freely on the rail tracks near railway station may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 4:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-20 LARKANA: October 20 - A herd of buffaloes walking freely on the rail tracks near railway station may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP18-20 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 14 A view of open sewerage main hole at Makki Shah Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo... SARGODHA: September 13 – A view of open main hole at 12 No Chungi needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by... KARACHI: August 31 – Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after heavy rain in city...