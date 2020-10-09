Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 09 A person distributing free food among the deserving... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 09 A person distributing free food among the deserving people at Qaim Shah Bukhari Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 4:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-09 LARKANA: October 09 A person distributing free food among the deserving people at Qaim Shah Bukhari Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP12-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: July 28 Deserving people in queue to receive relief fund under Ehsaas Cash Program announced by Prime Minister at Government Comprehensive Boys... KARACHI: July 07 A view of sacrificial animals displayed by a welfare organization to be sacrificed on Eid Azha and meat will distribute among... KARACHI: July 07 A view of sacrificial animals displayed by a welfare organization to be sacrificed on Eid Azha and meat will distribute among...