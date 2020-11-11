LARKANA: November 11  An eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP34-11 LARKANA: November 11  An eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP34-11

ALSO READ  LAHORE: November 09 - A view of sunset in the provincial capital. APP photo by Amir Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR