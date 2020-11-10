Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: November 10 Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: November 10 Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way in their field at Bypass Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 9:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-10 LARKANA: November 10 Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way in their field at Bypass Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP26-10 ALSO READ MULTAN: November 09 - Farmers busy in harvesting rice crop in traditional way at their field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: November 09 – Farmers busy in harvesting rice crop in traditional way at their field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari FAISALABAD: November 07 – Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way in their farm field. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas SARGODHA: November 05 Farmers thrashing rice crop in a traditional way in their field. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood