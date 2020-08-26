PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: August 26 – A little girl on bicycle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar August 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-26 LARKANA: August 26 - A little girl on bicycle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP24-26 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 27 Vendors wade through rain water accumulated at fruit the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch